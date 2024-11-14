November 2024 Book Review | 'The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA'

"The Sisterhood: The Secret History of Women at the CIA" by the best-selling author of “Code Girls,” is a must-read for anyone interested in history, espionage and the evolving role of women in society.

Through personal narratives and meticulous research, Liza Mundy traces the history of women in the CIA, from its creation after WWII up to the present.

Because they were viewed for many years as not capable of being good spies, women in the CIA were historically given low level functions even when they had impressive credentials to be intelligence operatives. And yet, because they were seen as unimportant and insignificant, women were often able to move around unnoticed in many environments, successfully carrying out classified operations which went unrecognized by many.

According to Mundy, it was women at the CIA who built their critical archives, at first by hand and then by computer. It was an all-female team that first warned of the rising threat of al-Qaeda and who later were integral in the hunt for Osama Bin Laden.

During all this, they were passed over for assignments, promotions and recognition because of their gender. And yet, the women in the book persisted, challenged, excelled and eventually prevailed, some rising to positions of extreme importance.

The author asserts that the unique capabilities and insights of its women ultimately led the CIA to adopt more effective intelligence strategies in modern times.

As a former diplomat who lived abroad in many countries, I found “The Sisterhood” to be compelling, credible and a fascinating read.

“The Sisterhood: The Secret lives of Women in the CIA” can be found at our local libraries.

