September 2025 Book Review | 'The Siren's Call'

We live in an era where a vast quantity of information is available on every imaginable subject. Despite this smorgasbord within our grasp, our attention capacity remains a fixed quantity. How do we parse out what to pay attention to and what to ignore? Is this decision being influenced by commercial interests? Chris Hayes, news commentator for MSNBC, has addressed this topic in his recent book, “The Siren’s Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource.”

Hayes purports that the barrage of messages and images competing for our limited attention leads to a new type of exploitation. When our concentration is irresistibly drawn to fast-moving, easily accessible media, attention itself can become a valuable commercial commodity.

All of this could be okay, except as Hayes points out, life without sustained attention can become more anxious, distracted, and socially isolated. An unintended consequence can be a loss of deep learning and meaningful social connections.

A last chapter, entitled Reclaiming our Minds, provides a few suggestions for intentionally regulating our attention, to which I would add: We might improve quality of life by taking the initiative to read a book, focusing on a hobby, or analyzing a new problem without any distractions for at least an hour a day, and maybe taking more time to talk with friends or relatives without interruption. Generally, we might benefit by limiting our screen time.

“The Siren’s Call” is an interesting commentary on American life in 2025. It can be found at our local libraries.

