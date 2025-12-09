December 2025 Book Review | 'The Poppy Fields'

Nikki Erlick’s debut novel “The Measure” was published in 2022 and spent over 400 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller List. I eagerly awaited her next book — though I could imagine the pressure of following such a smash hit.

“The Measure” posed a fascinating “what-if” question: “What would people and societies do if everyone knew the exact length of their lives?”

Her new novel, “The Poppy Fields,” explores another big idea and “what-if” question. Set in an experimental and controversial treatment center in the California desert, it promises to cure grief and heartbreak. However, the cure is not without risk.

Like “The Measure,” this book uses a speculative lens to explore human nature. Told through multiple points of view, it features both those who work at the facility and those who seek out treatment for all kinds of reasons. Its central question: “What would you risk if you could make the pain of grief go away?”

Interestingly, Erlick didn’t set out to write another morally charged story. The idea came during her own period of grief, when she found herself wanting to sleep through her pain. One day, staring at a Wizard of Oz poster on her bedroom wall, she focused on Dorothy lying in a field of poppies and thought, “What if you really could sleep through grief and wake up on the other side?”

That spark became “The Poppy Fields.” Without giving too much away, readers should stay alert for other Wizard of Oz elements woven through the journey. It’s a timely coincidence that the release of the film “Wicked” has renewed interest in Dorothy’s story.

Interspersed throughout the book are application forms from people hoping to enter the treatment program — small but powerful glimpses into the many shapes of grief and the longing to heal.

Because loss and grief eventually touch us all, Erlick has once again crafted a story that will spark reflection and inspire rich book-club discussion.

“The Poppy Fields” is available in your local libraries.