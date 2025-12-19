Friday Film Review | 'Jay Kelly'

Noah Baumbach’s new comedy/drama “Jay Kelly” opens with a Sylvia Plath quote that reads: “It’s a hell of a responsibility to be yourself. It’s much easier to be somebody else or nobody at all.” That line sets the stage for a reflective story about fame, regret, and family.

George Clooney stars as Jay Kelly, a movie star in the twilight of his career who embarks on a trip across Europe - first Paris, then Tuscany - to catch up with his youngest daughter before she heads off to college. Along the way, Jay revisits the choices that shaped his rise to fame and strained his relationships, particularly with his older daughter, Jessica (played by Riley Keough), who resents his long absences filming during her childhood.

Baumbach surrounds Clooney with a strong ensemble cast. Adam Sandler plays Ron, Jay’s longtime manager, a man who sacrificed his own family life to support Jay’s career. Greta Gerwig (Baumbach’s real-life wife) plays Ron’s wife, Lois, whose presence underscores the personal toll Ron’s devotion to Jay has taken on his marriage. Laura Dern plays Liz, Jay’s loyal publicist, questioning whether her decades of devotion made her and Jay true friends or was she simply part of the machinery of fame. Also appearing are Billy Crudup, Jim Broadbent, Stacy Keach, Patrick Wilson, Isla Fisher and Emily Mortimer, who co-wrote the film.

The film blends travelogue with introspection, using frequent flashbacks where Jay becomes a bystander to pivotal moments in his life. At times, the structure feels a bit overdone, and the 2-hour, 12-minute runtime stretches longer than it needs to. But the lush European backdrop, Clooney’s performance, and the chemistry among the cast keep the story engaging.

The film takes on a lot: family drama, career struggles, and the weight of fame. Yet Baumbach’s direction keeps the story grounded in what really matters — the cost of ambition and the need for connection.

Clooney brings charm and vulnerability to Jay, while Sandler and Dern shine as his inner circle, showing how the sacrifices made for fame ripple outward and touch not only the star but everyone around him.

As awards season gets underway, it’s worth noting that Clooney and Sandler have received Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

“Jay Kelly” is streaming now on Netflix, rated R, with a runtime of 2 hours and 12 minutes. It’s a film worth watching that shows how chasing success can change what really matters.