Friday Film Review | 'Song Sung Blue'

In 2008 the documentary “Song Sung Blue” premiered in Park City at the Slamdance Film Festival, where it received both the Jury and Audience Awards for Best Documentary.



That film and this current biographical musical drama tell the very real love-and-life story of Mike and Claire Sardina. While working individually as Elvis and Patsy Cline impersonators, they meet, fall in love, marry and join forces as Lightning & Thunder — a Neil Diamond Experience.

They call together a network of other local musicians to form an impressive act that makes the circuit of amusement parks, county fairs and casinos. They even draw the attention of fast-rising band, Pearl Jam, and perform as their opening act.



As we watch the ups, downs and way, way downs of their career, we also see the obstacles they face in everyday life: unemployment, no insurance, missed mortgage payments — never able to catch a break. In both their home and work lives, we see what it takes for them to survive and eventually to thrive.



Mike Sardina, played by Hugh Jackman, was a Vietnam vet exposed to severe trauma and life’s ultimate cruelties in war. He’s a steadfast recovering alcoholic, sober for 20 years when we meet him. However, the events in his 21st and 22nd year of sobriety will challenge him to the core.



Claire is played by Kate Hudson, who, to my ear, nails the Wisconsin accent. She shines performing on stage, feels authentic as a mom to a teen and preteen, and is devastatingly raw as she navigates her medical and mental health challenges.



Both Jackman and Hudson do all their own singing and are a joy to watch, both on and off stage.



Of course, the soundtrack is a blast. To promote the film, Jackman and Hudson performed songs live in a special concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The film had its world premiere at the AFI Film Festival in Hollywood in October and I can picture the festival audiences clapping and singing along.



“Song Sung Blue” is rated PG-13 and runs 2 hours 13 toe-tapping minutes.