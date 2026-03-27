Friday Film Review | 'Andre Is an Idiot'

“André Is An Idiot” relays the story of an iconoclastic creative whose final collaboration is the filming of his life – and death. The film opens with André, untamed hair billowing, exuberantly admitting that he made a “huge mistake” in not getting a colonoscopy as recommended when turning 50. He had the chance: his best friend and long-time collaborator, Lee Einhorn, invited him to do it together, in a kind of bro gross-out double date. But, never a fan of doctor’s visits, André

declines.

Just a year and a half later, he's got a stage 4 cancer diagnosis. His response? André invites friend Lee and former colleague Tony Benna to join him in a film project, with this enticing offer: ”I have cancer and I’ll probably be dead in three years. Want to make a film about it?”

André’s successful career as a creative director doing unconventional advertising for brands like Nike, Google, and Pepsi means that he knows lots of other creatives. They all say yes to this film, André's

final project. It’s part zany public service announcement about getting a colonoscopy and part meditation on what it means to live fully in the face of death.

As time moves forward, we meet André’s friends and family, including his wife Janice and their two teenage daughters. He has a “mind unlike most people I know,” says a friend, and the audience sees firsthand his insatiable curiosity, fascination with obscure facts, and absurd asides.

Set in San Francisco, “André Is An Idiot" matches André’s sensibility, bouncing from interviews and direct-to-camera confessions to archival footage and brilliant, darkly comic stop-action animation. The movie takes us on a bunch of sideways trajectories, like the “death scream” coach that helps people find their truly memorable final words, and Tommy Chong’s turn playing a version of André’s father.

Janice anchors the film’s emotional core, as she reminisces about their meet-cute, nurses André, and drives their daughter to college. The film wrestles honestly whether André’s

humor is denial or just who he is. Talking about feelings had never been part of their family vibe, though abundant love had always been clear. By the end of the movie, André

has developed comfort with vulnerability and the family with grief.

While documenting how he approaches death, "André Is an Idiot” shines a light on an extraordinary life. If you need a little uplift, a bunch of belly laughs, and are willing to risk a tear or two, head to Park City Film this weekend, where “André Is an Idiot” is screening at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m. on Sunday. The film runs one hour and 27 irreverent, hilarious and deeply moving minutes.