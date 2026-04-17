Friday Film Review | 'The Invite'

The high-energy comedy drama, “The Invite” makes the most of a minimalist setup — featuring just four actors and a handful of sets — while delivering big laughs and sharp insight.

Screenwriters Will McCormack and Rashida Jones have been on my radar since their 2012 Sundance hit “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” a smart, heartfelt look at a loving but strained relationship.

Director Olivia Wilde impresses in her directorial debut — while also delivering a standout lead performance.

“The Invite” introduces two couples living in the same apartment building who have gathered for their first official meet-and-greet. Olivia and her husband, played by Seth Rogen, are hanging by a thin thread with their relationship — strained by her neurotic behavior and his lingering depression.

The couple who recently moved in upstairs don't appear to have the same issues. Penelope Cruz is a confident psycho-sexual therapist and her husband, played by Edward Norton, is a charming, caring and compassionate partner. In fact, their noisy, enthusiastic nightlife is impossible to ignore and even harder for Rogen’s character to tolerate.

Impulsively, Olivia invites the upstairs couple down for drinks, dinner and conversation, which sets the stage for a night that spirals from awkward ... to cozy ... to unexpectedly sexual ... before tipping into full-blown disaster and a very real threat of divorce. But with a touch of movie magic, it all resolves on a hopeful and literal high note.

The dialogue is stunning at times and had to be carefully choreographed. It’s fast, sharp, and relentless, hitting like a firehose. During the Sundance Q&A, the cast praised the script but credited their chemistry and flexibility for some of the film’s best ad-libbed moments.

Aside from a brief opening, the film unfolds almost entirely inside the apartment — using inventive framing and camera work to keep things interesting.

“The Invite” is rated R and runs one hour and 47 delightfully quirky minutes. It opens in theaters June 26th.

