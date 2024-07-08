© 2024 KPCW

National Weather Service predicts high heat headed to north, central Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 8, 2024 at 3:11 PM MDT
Maria Wieser, of Italy, takes a drink of water while sightseeing in Death Vally National Park, Friday, June 28, 2013 in Badwater, Calif. Excessive heat warnings will continue for much of the Desert Southwest as building high pressure triggers major warming in eastern California, Nevada, and Arizona.
Chris Carlson
/
AP
The National Weather Service is warning Utahns statewide to be aware of a long heat wave forecasted for this week.

The weather service predicts high, record-breaking temperatures to roll into north and central Utah Wednesday and stay through Saturday.

The American Red Cross advises those recreating outside to carry extra water and avoid the hottest hours of the day, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Wasatch Front could see temperatures at or above 100 degrees for the duration of the heat wave.

The weather service says there’s a 25% chance of meeting or exceeding the all-time high temperature in Salt Lake on Saturday.
Environment
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver