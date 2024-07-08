National Weather Service predicts high heat headed to north, central Utah

The weather service predicts high, record-breaking temperatures to roll into north and central Utah Wednesday and stay through Saturday.

The American Red Cross advises those recreating outside to carry extra water and avoid the hottest hours of the day, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Wasatch Front could see temperatures at or above 100 degrees for the duration of the heat wave.

The weather service says there’s a 25% chance of meeting or exceeding the all-time high temperature in Salt Lake on Saturday.