Summit County confirms 1st measles case

Health officials said Saturday a student at South Summit Elementary School tested positive for the disease Jan. 10, and others may have been exposed during the school day Monday, Jan. 5.

The student is unvaccinated.

This first case in Summit County comes amid an outbreak that has sickened at least 176 Utahns as of Jan. 6. The majority of those cases have been in southern Utah, but neighboring Wasatch County has seen nine measles cases so far.

Measles is a highly contagious, airborne virus. People who are not immune have a 90% chance of catching measles if they’re exposed to someone who is sick.

Summit County Health Director Phil Bondurant urged locals who have not yet been vaccinated to consider getting the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. Two doses are 97% effective at preventing the virus.

For vaccinated people who do catch measles, symptoms are milder and the infected person is less likely to spread the virus to others.

Bondurant said the health department is working closely with South Summit School District to notify faculty and families and limit further spread.

Symptoms of measles usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure and can include a cough, high fever and red, itchy rash. Complications of the virus can be life-threatening.

Health experts say people who think they may have measles should call ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room to avoid exposing others.

