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Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Marshals’ to film season 2 in Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:21 PM MDT
A camera on the set of the 2020 production "Forever is Now," filmed in Utah
Local Studio
/
Utah Film Commission
A camera on the set of the 2020 production "Forever is Now," filmed in Utah

The series is one of five projects recently awarded tax incentives.

Season two of the Paramount television series “Marshals” will shoot in the Wasatch Back again this year with the help of a state film incentive.

It’s one of five projects recently awarded tax incentives. Those projects include feature films and episodic series that are scheduled to film in Utah this summer.

While set in Montana, the series will be shot primarily in Salt Lake, Summit and Wasatch counties, similar to the original “Yellowstone” series before production moved to Montana, according to the Deseret News.

Variety reports the highly-anticipated “Yellowstone” spinoff from creators Taylor Sheridan and Spence Hudnut was the largest scripted broadcast series in more than seven years when it premiered March 1. After 28 days, “Marshals” was the second most streamed show with 26.5 million views.

It fell just behind “Stranger Things” which recorded 30.6 million views in its final season.

Also on the list for Utah productions this summer is an independent film, a Hallmark movie and an untitled barbeque Food Network competition.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver