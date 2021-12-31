Park City Mayor-elect Nann Worel's son passes away

Park City Mayor-Elect Nann Worel and her husband Mike shared news that their son, Christopher, died Thursday. He was 32.

According to a statement from the Mayor-Elect, he died from a non-COVID related infection. He had been in the hospital since the beginning of the month, and the family was hopeful for a recovery. However in recent days his condition deteriorated.

The Mayor-Elect noted she is a woman of deep faith and knows the power of love and community is what will get her family through this difficult time. She hopes that by sharing the news about her son's death, those who also knew and loved Christopher will find comfort in memories of him and that other with burdens know they are not alone.

Worel also noted she remains committed to her community, her colleagues and the job ahead of her. She intends to show up to Tuesday's scheduled swearing in ceremony.

The mayor's full statement is below: