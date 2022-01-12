International Freestyle Ski World Cup begins at Deer Valley

The events include aerials on Wednesday and moguls competitions Thursday and Friday.

Qualifying rounds for men’s and women’s aerials kicked off Wednesday morning, with finals following at 3 p.m.

Rick Bowmer / AP Germany's Emma Weiss competes in a World Cup freestyle aerials competition at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Local athletes representing Park City Ski and Snowboard’s aerials team include Connor Curran, Ian Schoenwald, and Derek Krueger. Last week, Krueger was a finalist in the Le Relais aerials competition in Quebec, Canada.

“We have a smaller team,” said Jack Boyczuk, Park City Ski and Snowboard aerials head coach. “Our team consists of nine people. However, Park City Ski and Snowboard for aerials is the premier club in the nation, year after year placing athletes onto the U.S. Ski Team. So, it’s the place to be.”

Athletes from Wasatch Freestyle will also compete at Deer Valley this week.

On Thursday and Friday, women’s mogul event qualifications begin just after 9 a.m., with men’s qualifications following at 11:40 a.m. Finals for men and women are at 2 p.m. both days, followed immediately by awards.

Park City natives Nick Page and Bradley Wilson will compete in moguls. Page is the 2021 moguls national champion, and Wilson is a two-time Olympian and three-time world cup champion.

The event is open to the public, both to skiers and general spectators. The events will also be broadcast live on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. This weekend, they’ll play back on CNBC Saturday, then NBC Sunday.

