High-schooler Ben Anderson and two friends posted up at Park City’s Mountain Village with chairs, sleeping bags and a stash of sodas at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Their mission: snag the first chairlift ride the next morning – the resort’s opening day.

By 1 a.m., the trio had abandoned their tent to get closer to the lift. It was cold. Two of their cars had been towed. And Anderson said he didn’t get much sleep.

“Less than probably five hours, but hey man, I don’t need sleep to ski. All I need is my skis to ski,” he said.

The first chair took flight a little before 9 a.m Wednesday with Anderson and friends Zach Cassita and Roen Streeaboard. Behind them, DJ Matty Mo spun tunes for the hundreds gathered to start the season.

Richard Southam was also at the Village for his 64th consecutive opening day.

“I’m only here today to keep my streak alive,” he said.

Photo by Ulla-Britt Libre/KPCW Brody Barker, Gabriel Kagan, McKenzie Barker and Levi Kagan skied on the Park City Mountain on the Canyon Village side on its opening day on Nov. 25, 2026.

Park City Mountain spokesperson John Kanaly says the resort got about 38 inches of fresh snow over the past week. The resort opened with six runs on Wednesday.

Last winter was short on snow, and the resort closed early. But while waiting in line, Cassita and Street were already talking about what this winter might bring.

“Oh, it’s gonna dump this year,” Cassita said.

“Super El Niño," Street added. "We don’t speak of it until it happens. And then we say we told you so.”

Park City Mountain chief operating officer Deirdra Walsh said she’s looking forward to this winter, too.

“I am so optimistic about this season,” she said.

Walsh says the Three Kings run is a priority, and the early snowfall could help crews open more runs higher up. She says they’ll open more terrain as soon as it’s ready.

On the Canyons Village side, eager skiers and riders stood in the queue for the Red Pine Gondola, many with a donut in hand. Another local disc jockey Miss DJ Lux pumped up the crowd with the disco beats.

Park City High School senior Jackson Schroeter and his friends were first in line. They pitched a tent on the concrete plaza at 8 a.m. the day [Nov. 24] before chairs started spinning.

“It was really comfortable because we had a heater and then all of our body heat because it was five guys in a huge six-person tent,” Schroeter said. “It was actually amazing.”

Schroeter said they even brought an Xbox game console. He estimated he slept for five hours to notch his third annual first chair.

“It means so much to me,” he said. “I think like, I mean, it's cool to have like the three-peat, but I just really wanted to carry the tradition.”

Nine-year-olds Brody Barker and Gabriel Kagin predicted this season will be better than last and talked in rapid fire about their favorite parts of being on the mountain.

“Shredding,” Barker said.

“Just the fun of playing with my friends and skiing,” Kagin added.

“Just like the hype of the first day,” Barker said.

Skiers and riders could take the Red Pine Gondola to access the Saddleback Express chairlift and the open runs.

This pre-Thanksgiving Park City Mountain Resort opening date is ten days before last year’s on Dec. 5.

