Summit and Wasatch County libraries will also be closed on both holidays. They will reopen with regular hours Saturday. The Park City Library will close for Thanksgiving, but reopen Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

State liquor stores will close for the federal holiday Thursday, as will U.S. Post Offices; no mail will be delivered.

In Summit County, Thursday trash collection will be delayed one day. In Wasatch County, Thursday pickup will be moved to Wednesday and Friday collection will be delayed until Monday.

