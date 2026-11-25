In all, Division of Wildlife Resources and Department of Natural Resources officers and their partners inspected 320,179 boats and decontaminated 7,237 since Jan. 1.

That’s up from 288,000 statewide boat inspections and 6,544 decontaminations performed in 2025.

More than 43,000 boat inspections and 2,300 decontaminations took place at stations in the Lake Powell area. Lake Powell is the only Utah waterbody infested with invasive quagga mussels. A live adult zebra mussel was confirmed in the Colorado River within Utah recently.

Both species can clog water lines and damage water delivery systems, costing millions to remove and keep pipes free. They also harm fish by removing plankton from water and can damage boat engines.

During winter months, fewer watercraft inspection sites are open, so boaters headed to Lake Powell or water recreation sites in neighboring states are encouraged to decontaminate their watercraft before traveling.