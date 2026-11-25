The ski area will open to everyone Dec. 5 as planned, but season passholders can get some early turns starting Dec. 2.

The resort announced Tuesday it would host extra passholder appreciation days. Natural snowfall and consistently cold temperatures to aid snowmaking are helping Deer Valley get trails ready quicker.

“Given winter’s timely arrival, we look forward to welcoming eager skiers to the mountain a few days early for their first turns of the season,” President and Chief Operating Officer Todd Bennett said.

Carpenter, Homestake and Sterling Express will be open. Additional terrain will be available as conditions allow.

