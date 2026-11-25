UDOT traffic engineers expect northbound I-15 to see delays of up to 40 minutes. U.S. 6 travelers may need an extra 30 minutes of travel time.

On return trips Sunday, UDOT says westbound U.S. 6 trips between Soldier Summit and Spanish Fork will take an extra 30 minutes. Delays are expected between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Northbound I-15 trips from Nephi to Spanish Fork could take up to 30 minutes longer between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Northbound I-15 travel between St. George and Cedar City will see slowdowns lasting about 40 minutes between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

UDOT says most construction projects will be suspended over the holiday weekend. Most travel lanes will be open, but some restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in construction areas for safety reasons.

