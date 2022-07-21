Local, state and federal law enforcement still searching for murder suspect

Local, state and federal law enforcement are still actively searching for 35-year-old Michael Grant Asman. Last week, after finding the body of 36-year-old Julie Burns, police announced he was at large and likely “armed and dangerous.” They asked the public to report tips on him or his white 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck.

“The biggest hope that we have is that in very short order that we're able to put him into custody for the public safety, but also for his,” said Phil Kirk, Heber City Police Department spokesperson. “I think he's got to be very emotionally distraught over what's happened if he is, in fact, the individual that caused the victim's death. And who knows what he might do to himself?”

Kirk said the “biggest concern” is the safety of the public, given Asman’s reported violent history.

He wouldn’t share details about the findings of the ongoing investigation but said teams are monitoring phone and bank records and contacting Asman’s friends and family.

As of Thursday, Kirk said local agencies involved in the manhunt included Heber and Park City police and Summit County and Wasatch County sheriffs’ deputies. He said officers from the Utah Attorney General’s Office, Utah Department of Public Services, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Marshal’s Office were also still contributing.

They’ve met regularly since last week to coordinate efforts. Kirk said local officers and detectives have focused on leads in the area. Those with the Forest Service search in wilderness areas and state and federal agents follow leads around the state and across state lines.

He says all agree that the sooner Asman is found, the better. He thanked the public for continuing to send tips.

“I wish there were more leads that have panned out that are going to lead immediately to his arrest. I'm not aware of those, if there are anything like that,” Kirk said.

Police said Asman is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 195 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. The license plate of the white pickup truck he could be driving is T287M. Anyone who may have seen Asman or the truck is asked to call the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411, or 911.