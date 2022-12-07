No one injured in late-night Heber house fire

A house fire in Heber City broke out shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, December 4.

Two people who were house-sitting got out of the house before firefighters arrived, and no one was harmed.

Wasatch Fire District Assistant Chief Jason Provost said when they arrived, the blaze was already raging.

“Upon arrival, the fire had breached the ceiling and gone out the roof,” said Jason Provost, Wasatch Fire District assistant chief. “Smoke and flames were about 20 feet outside the roof.”

He said it took about an hour and 20 minutes to put out, and they contained damage to one corner of the home. Firefighters still worked through the night after it was extinguished.

The house is on Callaway Drive, which is north of downtown Heber near the Coyote Ridge homes under construction. The owners of the house weren’t home.

Provost said the cause is under investigation, and more details about the fire will be withheld while the district and state fire marshal’s office investigate what happened.