Heber airport planners seek feedback on upgrade plan

Heber City officials and consultants say they’re nearing the end of a years-long planning process for the private airport south of city limits. A public meeting Monday evening will focus on a proposal to shift the runway away from U.S. Highway 189 and establish larger safety buffer zones.

The planners say they want a plan that does the minimum required to comply with Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

This meeting will also include results of a recent survey the airport commissioned to gauge public interest in the upgrade plans.

The survey asked residents if they would rather pay hundreds more in annual property taxes or let the airport move forward with upgrades.

Some in government are considering not upgrading as required by the FAA. That would breach contracts between the airport and the FAA and potentially carry heavy financial and legal costs.

Some in the Heber Valley say they don’t want any upgrades because that would attract more airplanes. At a public meeting in September, several people voiced that opposition in outbursts during presentations and in one-on-one conversations with planners.

The meeting’s at 6 p.m. Monday at Heber Valley Elementary, 730 South 600 West. The meeting announcement says the city wants to hear more from residents.