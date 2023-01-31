Heber City building heights up for discussion

Main Street, downtown neighborhoods and a recreation and tourism district are priorities in Heber City’s 30-year plan.

Currently, buildings can be up to four stories tall. That became city law in October after the city council debated the pros of tall buildings, such as more affordable housing, with resident opposition to added height that detracts from views.

City Manager Matt Brower said the next decade brings an opportunity to meet new demand from population growth, the new Mayflower ski resort and a potential Winter Olympics with more attractions and accommodations.

Wednesday, the Heber City Council and planning commission will meet jointly to look at building heights and how changing them could work for or against long-term goals.

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on how various rules could impact downtown and comparisons to other cities’ buildings, such as those in greater Park City.

It won’t be the first meeting about the future of downtown Heber. Last November, residents at steering meetings met with city planners and identified building heights as one of the most important aspects of growth. They also listed historic neighborhood preservation, Main Street traffic, architecture styles and parks as priorities.

The meeting’s Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. The agenda and how to attend via Zoom are available at heberut.gov.