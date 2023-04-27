New proposed Heber City logo design evokes nostalgia

A draft design for the city’s new logo reads “Heber City, Utah, est. 1889” in ornate font, framed on the side by the iconic tabernacle bell tower above City Hall.

The city council voted 3 to 2 last week in favor of continuing to tweak that design, while members noted they want to find a design all five like before confirming a final product.

Ignition Creative Group owner Ryan Bunnell said a primary goal is to capture the city’s heritage.

“I feel like we need a nostalgia brand,” Ryan Bunnell, owner of Ignition Creative Group, told the council. "I think that this style communicates to the public that the intentions of Heber City are to make historic preservation efforts, and as we grow and develop that we are valuing our past but looking forward with the conveniences of modern living.”

Like councilmembers Mike Johnston and Scott Phillips, Councilmember Yvonne Barney voted in support of the sketches. She said she “loved” them.

“This speaks Heber City, this speaks Heber Valley,” Barney said. “This speaks all of the things that our community is about. It helps us to remember who we are and where we came from, and this is a good start for me.”

Ignition Creative Group An alternate version of the proposed new Heber logo includes a different color scheme, which one city councilman said reminded him of the city's dark sky awareness efforts.

Phillips suggested one design with a black background and light orange lettering could be the “dark sky logo.” He also said the upward trajectory of the letters spelling “Heber City” symbolizes the city’s bright future.

Councilmembers Ryan Stack and Rachel Kahler voted against it.

“It’s a very nice, old-time mark,” Stack said. "But I worry that it doesn’t have any sort of modernity to it or any sort of connection to the future or any sort of arrow to lead us forward as a city.”

Kahler said the new logo’s letters should be simpler so it’s easier to print on merchandise.

Bunnell told the council he would take its suggestions into consideration and bring another draft back at a later meeting.