Heber Mayor Heidi Franco focuses on citizen voices, environment in bid for 2nd term

Franco has served eight years on the Heber City Council, and she’s in her fourth year as mayor. She said she has more to offer the community if elected to a second term in the city’s top job.

In her first term as mayor, Franco said she has prioritized environmental protection, including by promoting parks, advocating for an expanded trail network and pushing for open space fees to be a condition of some new developments.

“There’s certainly more open space preservation that needs to be done; there’s certainly more parks that need to be improved or developed,” she said. “I’ve been the main promoter of getting our parks expanded, making sure they’re up to a much higher quality than before.”

She said that includes ensuring parks and trails are updated to be accessible to residents with disabilities.

Franco’s focus on the environment extends outside City Hall: she also serves as the chair of the Wasatch Open Lands Board.

She said her leadership style is collaborative and she seeks to invite all stakeholders to the table.

A political science professor at Western Governors University, Franco said she brings her expertise in civics to the mayor job.

“I’m committed to the highest standards in government and governance,” she said. “It’s those ideals that make all the difference. Are you going to be accountable to the people? Are you going to listen to the people?”

For Franco, serving in local government was a natural way to use her academic credentials – but the reason she first sought a city council seat was deeply personal. She said she wanted to give back to a community that helped her family through a tragedy.

“When my son drowned 14 years ago in Deer Creek, this community carried us,” she said. “They lifted us. They took care of us. And when they helped us so much, I knew I had to give back.”

Twelve years of public service later, Franco said she’s stayed true to the same commitment: to give Heber’s “regular citizens” a voice and to honor their wishes.

She said in her time as mayor, she has regularly shared surveys with Heber residents to gather feedback about what locals want from their government.

“I do believe in majority rule, but not just the majority of three people on the city council,” she said. “What the majority of the public wants – that’s what’s important to me.”

If elected to a second term, Franco said she will push for comprehensive transportation solutions. She said the bypass alone won’t cure Heber’s traffic woes, and city leaders could work to improve traffic flow downtown, including updates to 100 East and 100 West.

“We’re looking at, easily, five years plus before the bypass road is built, and we need traffic solutions now – on and off Main Street,” she said.

The Utah Department of Transportation has said it wants to finish the bypass in time for the 2034 Olympics.

Franco said preparing for Utah to host the Games again is another priority if she wins a second term. She’s a member of the 2034 Host Communities Committee .

“I have that experience, I know those contacts now and I have that vision to move our Olympics preparation forward,” she said.

Franco is one of three candidates in the mayoral race. City Councilmember Scott Phillips and resident Mike Hewlett are also running.

The primary is Aug. 12, and the municipal election is Nov. 4.