Encircle opens its doors to LGBTQ+ youth in Heber Valley
Encircle said about 6% to10% percent of the guests who have been coming to its LGBTQ+ youth resource centers in Salt Lake and Provo were from Wasatch County. To meet the needs of those youth and young adults, the group just opened its fourth location in Heber City.
The Heber center is named after Collin Russell, a gay man who died of an accidental drug overdose in 2018 at the age of 23.
His sister, Emma Westwood, spoke at Saturday’s grand opening. She said she and her husband took a tour of the Encircle house in Salt Lake shortly after Collin died and they decided it was a cause they wanted to be a part of.
"The minute I walked in that home, I felt Collin there," she told the crowd. "He would have loved Encircle. He would have loved the community that it brought together. He would have loved gathering and sharing his story and listening to everyone else's story."
Westwood said her little brother was a very bright, loving and happy person. But he also struggled with anxiety and depression during his teenage years as he began to come to understand his sexuality. And to cope, he eventually turned to substance abuse.
"I felt like if Encircle had been around when Colin was 12, 13, even into his later years, it could have changed his life," she said. "It would have helped us as a family so much."
Encircle’s Executive Director, Jordan Sgro, told KPCW Encircle gives help to LGBTQ+ youth and young adults by providing a safe space for them to be themselves.
"We provide a whole host of mental health services, therapy programs, support groups, education, general drop-in hours where youth can kind of come and hang out and study, eat, do whatever," she said.
And it provides that space in beautiful historic homes. The one in Heber was known for years as the old Zions Bank building. It was built in 1892 by Abram Hatch. He was the member of the Utah territorial legislature who introduced the bill granting women the right to vote in Utah.
Sgro says Encircle wants these homes to feel warm and inviting to all who come in.
"When the home is open and functioning, it's very lively, there's games, there's homework, there's cookies and food," she said.
The house has a kitchen, a music room, a room for art projects, and a living room which features a wall lined with pictures of LGBTQ+ youth. Encircle calls it the "friendship circle" room.
"This is like a really sacred space," Sgro said.
For some LGBTQ+ youth, these sessions present the first opportunity to see "somebody like them — seeing someone who's been through that same experience, like, 'Oh, my goodness, I'm actually not alone.'"
Upstairs, there are three rooms devoted to therapy. Sgro said Encircle has 13 therapists who provide around 500 therapy sessions a month to LGTBQ+ youth and their families — and that number will increase with the Heber house now open.
She said Encircle accepts ten different insurance providers. The reimbursements from those insurance companies help cover the costs of a grant program that provides affordable therapy to those who need it.
"One grant provides a youth or a family member or a parent six months of weekly therapy. So you can apply for those on our website," she said.
In addition to providing these resources to LGBTQ+ youth and their families, Sgro said Encircle wants the community as whole to feel like the house belongs to them as well.
"We want Encircle to be a space for everyone," she said. "We want parents to be able to come in here. We want community members in here. We want youth in here. We really believe in 'no sides, only love' and building bridges."
She says Encircle seeks to build those bridges by encouraging members of a "historically conservative" community to come to them with questions they may not have been comfortable asking before.
"We assume that generally most people have good intentions, and they love their families, and they are doing the best they can," Sgro said. "And we are just going to provide education and resources and tools to help people understand what being an LGBTQ youth looks like and means."
For Collin Russell, being an LGBTQ+ youth meant a lot of struggle. Emma Westwood told KPCW that, while they can’t change the outcome of her brother’s story, she’s hopeful the new center in Heber will change the outcome for many young people like him.
"I'm just so thrilled that they have a place that they can come and just be who they are," she said. "They don't have to keep any piece of them out. They can fully be who they are."
The house is located at 81 East Center Street in Heber City. All Encircle locations are open Monday thru Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.