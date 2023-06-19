New Heber Valley website gives insider tips to new residents

If you want to know how to have a smashing good time at the Wasatch County Fair Day’s Demolition Derby or when to catch the alpenhorn performance at Swiss Days, the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce now has a way for new residents to navigate their community.

Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher said they worked with the Heber Leadership Academy to create welcometowasatch.com, a one-stop digital shop to help new move-ins and newer area residents.

“It has all the things you need to know, from how to set up your utilities, where to go to the library, how to get all these different things," said Koecher. "And then some of the fun local facts; the insider tips about what it's like to be in the Heber Valley to shorten that distance of ‘I'm new’ to becoming a local.”

You don’t need to be a local to benefit from some of the information at WelcomeToWasatch.com.

Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner said the website has quick links to events, a calendar, local dining options, and places to play. The month-by-month guide to the county’s sometimes quirky traditions is especially entertaining.

“The website has fun little tidbits of information that historically has taken residents anywhere from five to 10 years to discover," said Turner. "Things like when to buy your North Pole Express tickets or when and where to get rodeo tickets or demolition derby tickets, or what's happening to help celebrate Fourth of July this year. Things of that nature that you can find in one location.”

Turner said there is also information about how to get involved, as well as links to the Heber Valley’s councilmember info and upcoming meeting agendas.

Oh, and if you’re curious about the green Sinclair dinosaur at the Mountainland One Stop at the south end of town? WelcometoWasatch.com has an answer for that, too. His name is Octane and his ever-changing, custom-designed wardrobe is the talk of the town.