Heber City's Center Street closure extended to October

Stretches of Center Street and 100 North on the east side of Heber City’s neighborhood area are closed for construction and will stay that way longer than crews said they had hoped.

It’s part of the years-long project to replace water and sewer lines around town.

Detour signs will direct traffic to an alternate route on 750 East to 500 North or 200 South.

According to the project website, the goal was to reopen Center Street by the end of summer, but crews hit setbacks that delayed installation and eventual repaving. Now only local traffic is allowed to use them.

The work involves digging into streets and replacing 70-year-old pipes around much of the city.

Heber’s original goal was to wrap up all pipe replacement by the end of 2024, but earlier this year Heber City Manager Matt Brower said it could last well into 2025.