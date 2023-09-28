Two teens struck in less than two weeks in Heber City

In two weeks, two 14-year-olds have been seriously injured while crossing streets near Wasatch High School.

Wednesday’s accident happened just a day before UDOT would have finished installing a new pedestrian crossing light at the Main Street intersection where the 14-year-old girl was hit.

“The last step was to get power to the system, and we heard about that a day before the accident happened,” UDOT Region 3 spokesperson Wyatt Woolley said. “We’ve all been scrambling and rushing to make sure that we get it in. It’s unfortunate it’s too late for this girl.”

The crossing signal should be operational Thursday night.

“Everyone feels really, really bad about this girl getting hit, and we want to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” he said.

She was flown to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Less than two weeks earlier, a van hit a 14-year-old boy in a crosswalk Sept. 14 at 1200 South and 500 East. The pedestrian crossing lights were flashing when the boy was critically injured.

After the accident on 1200 South, the Heber City Council approved plans to install a traffic light where the boy was hit.

The light was recommended in 2022. City leaders said it should be in place by the end of the year.

Woolley urged drivers and pedestrians to be careful when navigating busy Heber City streets. He said the Heber Valley’s rapid growth has added stress to downtown traffic.

“We want to emphasize to the public to be safe and cautious when crossing the street,” he said. “And to all of our drivers: pay very close attention to people trying to cross the street as well.”

Heber City police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.