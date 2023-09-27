© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Another Wasatch High student critically injured after hit by car in Heber City

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published September 27, 2023 at 7:03 PM MDT
An image from Google Maps shows the intersection in Heber City where a car struck a teenage pedestrian Wednesday.
Google Maps
An image from Google Maps shows the intersection in Heber City where a car hit a 14-year-old girl Sept. 27.

A 14-year-old girl was left in critical condition Wednesday after she was hit by a car on Heber’s Main Street. This is the second Heber teen to be hit by a car this month.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, an SUV hit her going south on Heber City Main Street. On that stretch of US Highway 40, the speed limit is 35 mph.

The crash happened between a gas gas station and 800 South, which leads to Wasatch High School.

The girl was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Heber City Police and the Utah Highway Patrol are investigating.

On Sept. 14, a car hit a 14-year-old boy on a bicycle in southern Heber City at 500 East and 1200 South. He was critically injured and has since returned home.

Heber City
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter
Related Content