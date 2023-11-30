Heber City to host ‘Old-Fashioned Christmas’ with Santa, reindeer

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. at the Heber City Main Street government building.

There will be music, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting and balloons. Food trucks will also be there and the Bagel Den will provide free hot chocolate.

The event will feature a visit from Santa and his reindeer, and at 8 p.m., the crowd will sing carols and watch a tree lighting ceremony.

Heber’s event coordinator, Jody Summers, said it’s a beloved community tradition.

“The singing around the Christmas tree is definitely the highlight of the evening,” she said. “It’s really special. We have candles that we pass out, and it really brings in the Christmas spirit. It’s great to be a part of the community and to feel that together.”

For more information about the event, visit Heber City’s website.