© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber City to host ‘Old-Fashioned Christmas’ with Santa, reindeer

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 30, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST
Heber's annual Old-Fashioned Christmas will feature a visit from Santa and his reindeer.
1 of 2  — 318149461_10227456549946983_8438481565387352478_n.jpg
Heber's annual Old-Fashioned Christmas will feature a visit from Santa and his reindeer.
Courtesy Jody Summers
Heber's annual Old-Fashioned Christmas will feature a visit from Santa and his reindeer.
2 of 2  — 317959112_157614573670646_594168941263532023_n.jpg
Heber's annual Old-Fashioned Christmas will feature a visit from Santa and his reindeer.
Courtesy Jody Summers

Heber City’s annual Old-Fashioned Christmas event is Friday, Dec. 1.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. at the Heber City Main Street government building.

There will be music, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting and balloons. Food trucks will also be there and the Bagel Den will provide free hot chocolate.

The event will feature a visit from Santa and his reindeer, and at 8 p.m., the crowd will sing carols and watch a tree lighting ceremony.

Heber’s event coordinator, Jody Summers, said it’s a beloved community tradition.

“The singing around the Christmas tree is definitely the highlight of the evening,” she said. “It’s really special. We have candles that we pass out, and it really brings in the Christmas spirit. It’s great to be a part of the community and to feel that together.”

For more information about the event, visit Heber City’s website.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler