Man arrested for driving drunk and assaulting Heber officer

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published December 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM MST
The Heber City Police Department is headquartered at the Heber City Public Safety Building at 301 S Main Street.
Rob Winder
/
KPCW
A Wasatch County man is facing charges, accused of drunk driving, assaulting an officer and threatening others.

Heber City Police were called about a man seen behaving erratically when he left the Vintage Bar and Grill at 650 W. 100 S. Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Josh Weishar says officers stopped 34-year-old Matthew Paul Shabanoff about two blocks away on 100 North. Shabanoff was known to Wasatch County deputies who warned Heber City Police that he might be armed.

“When they arrested him, they found a handgun and some other evidence that was located inside the vehicle,” he said.

Weishar says that evidence included drugs and alcohol.

Shabanoff was booked into the Wasatch County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“While he was at the jail, he made threats to officers and assaulted one of the Heber City Police officers,” he said.

Weishar says Shabanoff, who was handcuffed, wrapped his legs around an officer and refused to let go, leading to assault charges.

He has also been charged with carrying a weapon under the influence.

His arrest came on the heels of a sheriff’s deputy receiving a call earlier the same day that Shabanoff was making threats to a former partner. While the deputy was looking Shabanoff and his car, elsewhere in Wasatch County, Shabanoff was arrested in Heber.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler