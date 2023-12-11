Man arrested for driving drunk and assaulting Heber officer

Heber City Police were called about a man seen behaving erratically when he left the Vintage Bar and Grill at 650 W. 100 S. Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Josh Weishar says officers stopped 34-year-old Matthew Paul Shabanoff about two blocks away on 100 North. Shabanoff was known to Wasatch County deputies who warned Heber City Police that he might be armed.

“When they arrested him, they found a handgun and some other evidence that was located inside the vehicle,” he said.

Weishar says that evidence included drugs and alcohol.

Shabanoff was booked into the Wasatch County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

“While he was at the jail, he made threats to officers and assaulted one of the Heber City Police officers,” he said.

Weishar says Shabanoff, who was handcuffed, wrapped his legs around an officer and refused to let go, leading to assault charges.

He has also been charged with carrying a weapon under the influence.

His arrest came on the heels of a sheriff’s deputy receiving a call earlier the same day that Shabanoff was making threats to a former partner. While the deputy was looking Shabanoff and his car, elsewhere in Wasatch County, Shabanoff was arrested in Heber.