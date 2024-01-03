New Heber City councilmembers sworn in

New councilmembers Aaron Cheatwood and Sid Ostergaard, as well as reelected Mike Johnston, were sworn in Jan. 2.

Sid Ostergaard, who previously served as a member of the city’s planning commission, reiterated his campaign promise to “implement, cultivate and collaborate” as a member of the city council.

“I’m glad that I’m able to represent the citizens of Heber – I really am,” he said. “Let’s get to work.”

Mike Johnston, beginning his second term on the council, urged Heberites to be active participants in city government.

“We always welcome your conversations, your discussions, your questions,” he said.

Newly elected Aaron Cheatwood echoed Johnston in encouraging citizens to reach out to the council with feedback and ideas. He said his priorities include supporting small businesses, affordable housing and strategic growth.

“My commitment is to do what's right for the citizens and to do what's right for the city,” he said.

The three men will sit on the Heber City Council for the next four years.