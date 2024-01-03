© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Heber City councilmembers sworn in

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published January 3, 2024 at 11:44 AM MST
Heber City Councilmembers Mike Johnston (left), Sid Ostergaard and Aaron Cheatwood are sworn in by city recorder Trina Cooke.
Grace Doerfler / KPCW
Heber City Councilmembers Mike Johnston (left), Sid Ostergaard and Aaron Cheatwood are sworn in by city recorder Trina Cooke.

Three Heber City councilmembers took their oaths of office Tuesday night.

New councilmembers Aaron Cheatwood and Sid Ostergaard, as well as reelected Mike Johnston, were sworn in Jan. 2.

Sid Ostergaard, who previously served as a member of the city’s planning commission, reiterated his campaign promise to “implement, cultivate and collaborate” as a member of the city council.

“I’m glad that I’m able to represent the citizens of Heber – I really am,” he said. “Let’s get to work.”

Mike Johnston, beginning his second term on the council, urged Heberites to be active participants in city government.

“We always welcome your conversations, your discussions, your questions,” he said.

Newly elected Aaron Cheatwood echoed Johnston in encouraging citizens to reach out to the council with feedback and ideas. He said his priorities include supporting small businesses, affordable housing and strategic growth.

“My commitment is to do what's right for the citizens and to do what's right for the city,” he said.

The three men will sit on the Heber City Council for the next four years.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler