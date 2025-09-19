Miners and Braves win big; Wasps and Wildcats struggle
Week 6 of high school football featured blowout wins for the Miners and Braves while the Wasps and Wildcats stumbled.
The Park City Miners returned to Dozier Field Friday night after three consecutive road games for a Homecoming matchup against the Mountain View Bruins. The Miners’ offense finally broke out with their biggest scoring output of the year as they topped the Bruins 45-14 in their Region 8 opener.
Eli Warner and Owen Osorio both found the end zone twice for the Miners. Warner’s first quarter 65-yard touchdown run set the tone as they put up 28 first half points. The Bruins had no answers for a stiff Park City defense while the offense continued to pour it on in the second half.
Park City is 1-0 in Region 8 and 3-3 overall. They head back on the road Friday night to face the Salem Hills Skyhawks. KPCW will have the live broadcast starting at 7 p.m.
The Wasatch Wasps lost 45-3 to the Orem Tigers. After a closely played first quarter, the Tigers scored 38 unanswered points to put the game out of reach. The Wasps fall to 1-2 in Region 7 and 3-3 overall. They continue region play at home Friday night against the Pleasant Grove Vikings.
The South Summit Wildcats fell to the Layton Christian Eagles 29-16. The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead into halftime. However, the Eagles exploded for 22 third quarter points to pull away. Next up, the Wildcats (2-4) take on the Summit Academy Bears Friday night in their Region 2A-North opener.
Knox Woolstenhulme scored three touchdowns as the North Summit Braves blew out the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs 41-15 to start their Region 1A-North campaign. The Braves even their record at 3-3 and will square off against the Beaver Beavers on Friday night.