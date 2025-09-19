Miners and Braves win big; Wasps and Wildcats struggle

The Park City Miners returned to Dozier Field Friday night after three consecutive road games for a Homecoming matchup against the Mountain View Bruins. The Miners’ offense finally broke out with their biggest scoring output of the year as they topped the Bruins 45-14 in their Region 8 opener.

Eli Warner and Owen Osorio both found the end zone twice for the Miners. Warner’s first quarter 65-yard touchdown run set the tone as they put up 28 first half points. The Bruins had no answers for a stiff Park City defense while the offense continued to pour it on in the second half.

Park City is 1-0 in Region 8 and 3-3 overall. They head back on the road Friday night to face the Salem Hills Skyhawks. KPCW will have the live broadcast starting at 7 p.m.

The Wasatch Wasps lost 45-3 to the Orem Tigers. After a closely played first quarter, the Tigers scored 38 unanswered points to put the game out of reach. The Wasps fall to 1-2 in Region 7 and 3-3 overall. They continue region play at home Friday night against the Pleasant Grove Vikings.

The South Summit Wildcats fell to the Layton Christian Eagles 29-16. The Wildcats took a 14-7 lead into halftime. However, the Eagles exploded for 22 third quarter points to pull away. Next up, the Wildcats (2-4) take on the Summit Academy Bears Friday night in their Region 2A-North opener.

Knox Woolstenhulme scored three touchdowns as the North Summit Braves blew out the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs 41-15 to start their Region 1A-North campaign. The Braves even their record at 3-3 and will square off against the Beaver Beavers on Friday night.

