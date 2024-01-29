Heber man charged with assault on an officer, domestic violence

Heber police were called about an intoxicated man throwing things at cars and making snow angels in the middle of the street Saturday afternoon, Jan. 27.

When they arrived on 500 West near 200 South, the man ran inside the house and refused to come out. Meanwhile, his partner was trying to get their children out of the house.

Officers went into the house to ensure the safety of the others inside. Police said the man initially cooperated inside the home and then fought back, hitting and kicking the police officers.

Authorities used stun guns to take the man into custody. He refused to walk, so officers carried him out of the home. He was evaluated at the hospital then booked into the Wasatch County jail.

First responders spoke with the man’s partner and learned she told him not to come inside drunk or she would call the police.

Heber City Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said they completed a domestic violence screening because the man was destroying property inside the house in front of their children. It came back as “high risk.”

“We do what’s called the lethality risk assessment,” he said. “It ranks how potentially dangerous this domestic violence incident could continue to be, based on some risk factors that are provided by the state.”

In cases like this one, Weishar said the department puts individuals in touch with domestic violence shelters and shares other available resources.

The man faces five counts of domestic violence as well as charges of assault on a peace officer, interference with arrest, property damage, intoxication and disorderly conduct.