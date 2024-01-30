Heber offers grants to support community arts and culture projects

Heber is offering a new funding opportunity to go toward arts, culture and recreation projects in town.

On Thursday evening, Feb. 1, the city will host a workshop for interested applicants to learn more about how to apply. The online meeting starts at 4:30 p.m.

Grants can be used for art exhibits, performances and events, among other possibilities. The projects must take place within Heber City, and applicants must share how their projects will benefit the community. Money cannot be used for religious projects.

Arts advisory committee co-chair Phil Jordan said the grant is good news for creators in the Heber Valley.

“The arts community is very, very excited to see new resources to be able to grow the arts in our community,” he said.

The program is supported by funds from the Trails, Arts and Parks Tax. The deadline to apply is March 11. After that, the arts committee will make recommendations to the city council about which projects to fund, and the council will make final decisions. The amount of funding available has not yet been announced.

This is not the only opportunity for arts funding in the valley: applications are open until Feb. 15 for grant funding from the Wasatch County Arts Council.