Woman cited after fight over parking at Wasatch County rec center

Heber City police responded to a fight between two people shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

“This dispute started out between two people because of… how close one vehicle was parked to the other, and some aggressive, obscene language that was used while describing that parking,” Heber City Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said.

He said the man parking was so upset he got out of his car to confront the woman yelling at him. As they argued, the woman got on the man’s vehicle. He tried to pull her off his car, she fell to the ground and grabbed his legs and wouldn’t let go.

“They are still looking for video from the surveillance cameras just kind of to see both sides, because both sides say that they were in the right,” Weishar said.

The man called law enforcement to intervene. The woman went to the hospital in an ambulance because she said her back hurt from the fall. Weishar said she was cited for assault and disorderly conduct because she allegedly initiated the conflict.