Heber City Council to consider request for new airport hangar

A lease holder at the Heber Valley Airport is requesting authorization to build a new hangar.

The hangar will be used to assemble and deliver electric and light aircraft from Elemental Aviation, an aircraft distributor for small, sustainability-focused airplanes.

This comes after the city council decided to lift a yearslong construction ban at the airport in November.

Now, the city council is considering ways to generate new revenue and encourage new development at the airport as part of its updated master plan.

The city council meeting begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. The full agenda is available on the Heber City website.