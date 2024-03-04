© 2024 KPCW

Heber City Council to consider request for new airport hangar

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 4, 2024 at 4:46 PM MST
The Heber Valley Airport services private flights south of downtown Heber City.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW News
The Heber Valley Airport services private flights south of downtown Heber City.

The Heber City Council will discuss a request to build a new hangar at the Heber Valley Airport.

A lease holder at the Heber Valley Airport is requesting authorization to build a new hangar.

The hangar will be used to assemble and deliver electric and light aircraft from Elemental Aviation, an aircraft distributor for small, sustainability-focused airplanes.

This comes after the city council decided to lift a yearslong construction ban at the airport in November.

Now, the city council is considering ways to generate new revenue and encourage new development at the airport as part of its updated master plan.

The city council meeting begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 5. The full agenda is available on the Heber City website.
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
