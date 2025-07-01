Park City Rotary preps for annual Running with the Balls event

FULL INTERVIEW: Mark Brown & Bari Nan Cohen Rothchild Listen • 5:51

Sponsored by the Park City Rotary Club, the Running of the Balls event releases around 15,000 golf balls from a tower down Main Street to a cheering crowd.

Rotarian Bari Nan Cohen Rothchild said the balls go through a tunnel where Rotary Interact Club kids are waiting.

“They run ahead of it kind of like the running of the bulls, except these are golf balls that people have purchased for an opportunity to win prizes, and all the donations go to Park City Rotary's community grants and scholarship program,” she said on KPCW’s “Mountain Money” Monday, June 30.

Prizes usually include day passes to Deer Valley and Park City Mountain resorts, gift certificates and products from local businesses.

The Rotary Club is now looking for event sponsors. Rotarian Mark Brown said there are multiple sponsorship levels.

“At the lowest level, the $1,000 level, you get one of the track panels on the Running of the Balls track. So you get that visual exposure,” he said. “You get a website placement on the sponsor page. On the website, you get a social media feature where you're on the sponsor page, and you get local radio and newspaper recognition as well.”

The $10,000 sponsorship level adds 10 track panels, four tower panels, website placement on the homepage and three solo social media posts.

Brown said there’s also a special ball run of 150 $100 balls before the main event. The Rotary Club is looking for a sponsor to provide that portion for $3,000.

“These sponsorships allow 100% of the ball purchase donations to go directly into our scholarship fund in the community and our grants,” Rothchild said.

Miners Day is Sept. 1.

