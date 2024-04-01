Heber City Council to consider 230 workforce housing units near Wasatch High School

Plans for the Celebration Workforce Housing development include 230 units of affordable housing, 89 long-term hotel rooms and retail space.

It’s expected to be built at the intersection of 400 East and 1200 South, near Wasatch High School and the Heber Valley Airport.

Half the project’s housing units will be townhomes and half will be apartments. The developer, Watts Enterprises, says the goal is to lease all units to essential county and city workers through a master lease program, including school district and hospital employees and first responders.

The development will also include a day care, grocery store and community gathering spaces like fire pits and a swimming pool.

Heber’s planning commission made a positive recommendation for the development in August 2023. Now, it’s the city council’s turn to weigh in: they’ll eventually need to change the zoning to permit the higher-density development.

Council members will offer feedback on the proposal during Tuesday’s discussion, but no formal decisions will be made. Later, planners will come back to present a master development agreement.

The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, plus a link to attend virtually, is available online. The work meeting begins at 4 p.m.