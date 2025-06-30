Park City Heights neighbors worry about impacts of new housing project

Park City purchased over 300 acres known as Clark Ranch in 2014. The land straddles U.S. Highway 40 in the Quinn’s Junction area.

The city previously identified a 12-acre parcel in Clark Ranch just south of Park City Heights — west of the highway — as a suitable location for future affordable housing.

Park City Municipal Map of Clark Ranch

The city entered into a 12-month exclusive negotiating agreement with developer Alexander Co. in Nov. 2024 as part of a public-private partnership to build housing on the site.

The plan involves up 210 units of housing, according to a fact sheet from the city.

Park City Heights resident Danielle Meister told the council Thursday June 26 they should consider building the project east of U.S. 40 near Richardson Flat to ease traffic in the area.

“We are not opposing development,” Meister said. “We just want it in our front yard instead of our backyard.”

Along with criticizing the project’s proposed density, neighbors such as Jennifer Sutton cited concerns about the new neighborhood connecting to Park City Heights streets.

“I think town needs more affordable housing for a large number of reasons,” Sutton said. “My largest concern with that project is really around the traffic increase in Park City Heights and Richardson Flat.”

The International Fire Code requires development with more than 30 units to have two points of access for emergency services. Park City intends to build a new frontage road that would serve as the primary means of accessing the Clark Ranch housing project.

A secondary emergency access road from Park City Heights will be constructed to ensure there is access if the frontage road becomes inaccessible, according to a city spokesperson. A gate separating the two neighborhoods has been proposed to ensure it does not function as a thoroughfare.

The city council previously requested high-level cost estimates for a tunnel or bridge to connect Clark Ranch to the east side of U.S. 40.

The project website says the city intends to complete a new traffic study for the proposed development.

More details and answers to frequently asked questions about the Clark Ranch project can be found here.

Park City is aiming to begin constructing the project next year.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.