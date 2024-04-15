Heber City Council to discuss Latter-day Saint sculpture garden plans

Designs are in the works for the Monument of the Americas, a sculpture garden to be built on private land near Utah Valley University’s Wasatch campus.

As the Salt Lake Tribune reported in November, Oregon-based sculptor Steven Neal, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said he received a vision to sculpt scenes from the Book of Mormon and show them to the world.

On Tuesday, Neal will tell the Heber City Council more about those sculptures’ future in the Heber Valley. They’ll be installed on several acres of land donated to the project by the Jordanelle Ridge development.

There will be an 18-foot statue of Jesus, bronze panels depicting stories from the Book of Mormon and statues commemorating the country’s founders.

The sculpture park will be adjacent to a larger Heber Valley arts district, the future home of an outdoor amphitheater, performance spaces and art classrooms.

City manager Matt Brower said the city council will get acquainted with the plans because of the park’s proximity to the future arts district.