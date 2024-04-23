Heber homes, businesses without water after line break near Wasatch High

The water line broke near 1200 South and 400 East around 9 a.m. April 23. The water is expected to be off until public works makes the repairs. Heber City Police said the earliest water could be restored is around 2 p.m.

Homes between Main Street and 400 East in the southern part of Heber are affected.

Heber Valley Hospital was briefly without water; it has since been restored.

Heber Police said the break did not affect the water at Wasatch High School.