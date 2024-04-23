© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Heber homes, businesses without water after line break near Wasatch High

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 23, 2024 at 12:35 PM MDT
A water main break disrupted service to Heber homes and businesses Tuesday morning.
Heber City Police
A water main break disrupted service to Heber homes and businesses Tuesday morning.

Heber homes and businesses were without water after a line broke near Wasatch High School Tuesday.

The water line broke near 1200 South and 400 East around 9 a.m. April 23. The water is expected to be off until public works makes the repairs. Heber City Police said the earliest water could be restored is around 2 p.m.

Homes between Main Street and 400 East in the southern part of Heber are affected.

Heber Valley Hospital was briefly without water; it has since been restored.

Heber Police said the break did not affect the water at Wasatch High School.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler