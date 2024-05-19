© 2024 KPCW

Heber man killed in construction site accident

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published May 19, 2024 at 12:00 PM MDT
Summit County Sheriff's Office

A construction worker was killed after a crane he was operating rolled over in Park City Saturday morning, May 18.

Harold Parker was moving a crane for his construction company in Promontory around 8:15 Saturday morning when the accident occurred.

The 50-year-old from Heber was turning the crane around when it fell off a hill at the edge of the property.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian deBotelho said Parker, who was known as “Buck,” lost control of the crane.

“The weight of the crane started to break loose the ground, and the back end started going down the hill and then it rolled,” he said.

He said sheriff’s deputies and Park City Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, but they were unable to reach the man to administer medical aid. He was declared dead at the scene.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler