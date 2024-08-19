Heber residents invited to comment as city votes on tax increase

Residents could see their taxes go up by just over 9% if city leaders vote to move forward with plans to boost revenue.

Heber leaders opted to raise property taxes to cover a budget deficit of $278,000. Locals can share their thoughts on the increase at a hearing Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 7 p.m.

The city estimates the average household will pay a little over $200 in property taxes for the year, an $18 increase.

That’s lower than the $37 per year increase city leaders estimated earlier this summer. Finance director Sara Nagel said that’s because of new data shared by the county.

Last year, Wasatch County shared an average home value of $893,000, which Heber originally used to estimate the impact of higher taxes. But this summer, officials clarified that’s the average home value for the county overall – within Heber alone, the average value is much lower, at $492,000.

A business worth the same amount will pay an additional $32 for the year, for a total of about $380 in property taxes.

The public hearing begins at 7 p.m. in city hall, right after the city council’s meeting. Details about the tax increase, plus agendas for both meetings, are available on the city's website.