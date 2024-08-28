Heber breaks ground on cemetery expansion

Heber leaders broke ground Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, on a new columbarium, a structure for holding cremation urns in the city’s cemetery. It's part of the city's long-term plan to expand the cemetery so future generations of residents have a final resting place in the valley, especially as cremation becomes more popular.

The stately structure will include two columbarium wings flanking a central administrative building. It will sit beside the existing Heber City Cemetery, on a hilltop just northeast of downtown that overlooks Mount Timpanogos.

At Wednesday’s groundbreaking, Kevin Jardine, who’s leading the building team, said the project means a lot to him personally.

“This is a sacred location and a beautiful valley,” he said. “I know and love many of the people who have been laid to rest here. We are committed to make them and each of you proud of the work we will accomplish over the coming months.”

Scott Lythgoe, also a builder for the project, echoed that thought.

“You can’t enter this sacred cemetery and this beautiful part of the city without feeling a deep sense of gratitude for the lives that so many have contributed to the heritage of this valley,” he said. “This project will enhance that heritage, and it will be a fitting reminder of the special place we live.”

Grace Doerfler / KPCW Heber City councilmembers take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the columbarium project.

The $4 million project will create just under 1,300 niches for urns.

City leaders initially hoped to spend about $2.5 million on the cemetery expansion, but all the project bids were well over that amount, with the most expensive option $6 million. Councilmembers decided to adjust the design to lower project costs.

Rates start at $1,600 for an individual cremation box for a Heber resident or $3,200 for couples. That includes the cost of placing the urns in the boxes and engraving names and dates in granite.

Niches in the new columbarium are available for 20% off through Nov. 1. For more information, visit the cemetery's website.

The new columbarium project is scheduled to be completed by July 2025.