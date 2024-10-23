Heber City woman arrested after alleged Provo Canyon carjacking

According to a Utah County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, deputies responded to a call at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon at about 2 a.m. Saturday.

The callers told 911 dispatchers a woman approached their truck, jumped in, pointed a gun at them and forced them out. The callers – all students at Brigham Young University – said they got out of the truck and ran to hide in some nearby bushes and called 911.

When deputies arrived, Murray was backing up on a frontage road near the falls . Deputies watched as she got out of the truck to look underneath it, and then got back in the truck despite being told not to. According to the affidavit, Murray was also yelling about her son being run over or killed.

Deputies said Murray then backed off the frontage road and drove down into the Provo River.

According to charging documents, deputies ordered her to stop a second time, but Murray accelerated across the river before crashing on the opposite side.

The Sheriff’s office said she then got out of the truck and tried to avoid arrest by walking into willows along the river. Deputies later found Murray approaching a nearby running Jeep which was rented in her name. Murray was ordered to stop but tried to flee until she was tased and placed under arrest by deputies.

Charging documents state authorities found drug paraphernalia and cocaine inside the rental Jeep as well as a silver BB gun [or airsoft gun] sitting on the console of the stolen truck.

Murray was booked into the Utah County Jail on several felony charges including aggravated robbery, theft, property damage, aggravated assault (four counts), failure to stop at command of law enforcement, assault against a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She is being held without bail.