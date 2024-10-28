© 2024 KPCW

Heber police arrest 14-year-old found with loaded gun, drugs

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 28, 2024 at 4:36 PM MDT

A Heber 14-year-old was arrested Friday, Oct. 25, after police found a loaded gun in his backpack.

Police responded to a home in Heber Friday after receiving an anonymous tip that a teen boy had a weapon.

According to a shift report, officers found a loaded handgun, drugs and drug paraphernalia in his backpack.

Police said the boy, who was not in his own home, was arrested for “several weapons crimes.”

He’s being held at the Slate Juvenile Detention Center in Provo.

Heber City Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said the 14-year-old has had previous interactions with officers.

Weishar said he could not provide additional details about the arrest and ongoing investigation because the suspect is a minor.

Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler