Heber locals can comment on proposed annexation map changes

The Wasatch Highlands project would create a new community of homes, shopping and amenities on the land between Red Ledges and Wolf Creek Ranch.

It includes about 720 acres of state-owned land, plus 3,500 acres owned by the Christensen family. Philo Development is partnering with the landowners on the proposed project.

The developers want to annex into Heber City, but to do so, Heber would need to amend the boundaries of its expansion map.

Tuesday’s Heber City Planning Commission meeting is an opportunity for locals to share what they think about the proposed changes.

Right now, the land is part of the preservation zone, with only one home permitted for every 160 acres.

But if the properties are annexed, Wasatch Highlands may add thousands of homes, plus shopping and other amenities. The developer has said about half the acreage will be public open space.

Wasatch County, meanwhile, has urged Heber City to proceed with caution. Its worries include traffic, water and density.

After the planning commission public hearing, the proposal will head to the city council for a vote. If the map is approved by the council, the developer could then apply for annexation, a process that takes between five and nine months, according to city documents.

Tuesday’s public hearing begins at 6 p.m. For more information and a link to attend virtually, visit the city's website.