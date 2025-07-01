What to know about Heber City’s day-long Fourth of July celebration
The Heber Valley will celebrate Independence Day with festive Fourth of July events all day Friday.
Heber City’s Red, White and Blue Festival starts at 6:30 a.m. with hot air balloons followed by patriotic 5k and 10k races.
The parade at 9 a.m. starts at the Wasatch County Fairgrounds before marching down West 300 South. The parade route will travel up South 400 West at Main Street Park before looping back around on West 200 South back to the starting point.
At Main Street Park there will be a free hot dog lunch, root beer chugging contest, tug o’ war and a free outdoor concert by American Rooster.
The day ends with fireworks at Memorial Hill.
In Midway the town will wake up with a canon blast from Memorial Hill at 6 a.m. A pancake breakfast follows at 8 a.m. at the town square with a children’s bike parade at 10 a.m.