Heber police chief’s son pleads guilty to rape charges

Jayden Parker Sever, 20, pleaded guilty to felony object rape and attempted rape charges at a preliminary hearing Dec. 11.

The incidents occurred between February and March of 2024, while Sever was employed as a caregiver at Spring Gardens Senior Living in Heber.

He admitted to raping an 85-year-old woman with advanced dementia at the care facility as well as attempting to rape an 82-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Jayden Sever is the son of Heber City Police Chief Parker Sever. When the 20-year-old was arrested and charged in July, Parker Sever told KPCW he reported his son to the Utah attorney general after Jayden Sever told his father what he had done.

Parker Sever also told KPCW his son’s actions were unjustifiable. He said his thoughts and prayers were with the victims.

Jayden Sever told an investigator he had been struggling with “lust” and thought he wouldn’t be caught sexually assaulting residents at Spring Gardens.

Court documents state the facility terminated his employment in early March for unrelated reasons that weren’t disclosed.

The attempted rape and object rape charges are punishable by three years to life and five years to life in prison, respectively, and up to $10,000 in fines for each charge.

He will be sentenced Feb. 12, 2025, in 4th District Court.