Heber City Council to consider proposed condo hotel on Main Street

The proposed Views on Main development would include 196 suites, which could be divided into as many as 255 hotel rooms, at 825 South Main Street in Heber.

It would also include dining and retail space.

City manager Matt Brower said the project would also add roads at 100 East and 860 South to ease traffic flow with the new building.

“It’s on a very deep lot, so there’s plenty of space there, and with the city’s new roadways, it allows for an abundant road network to serve the traffic in that area,” he said.

The Heber City Planning Commission recommended approving the proposal back in 2021. Brower says over the past few years the project has changed hands to a new team of developers.

At a city council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 7, the council will share initial feedback on a draft development agreement. No formal decisions will be made.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council will discuss plans for the North Village development at the intersection of U.S. 40 and River Road. That includes the Harvest Village and Crossings developments, which would build housing, hotels and retail on around 95 acres north of downtown.

Brower said this comes after the council voted in favor of the plans last month.

“The council did approve the annexation, but it was approved contingent upon the council approving a subsequent master development agreement for both developments,” he said. “Staff has continued to negotiate between [Dec.] 17 and tomorrow night’s meeting.”

The plans have drawn significant attention from locals over the past few months, though Brower noted the city has been talking with the developers for about four years.

“I think it’s important to understand the county had actually urbanized these areas back in the early 2000s,” he said. “They’ve issued several hundred million dollars in debt for the property to be serviced by water and sewer lines. And so, the horse had left the barn a long time ago in terms of these properties and when they might be developed.”

Councilmembers are expected to discuss the project’s density, affordable housing requirements, parks and open space and more.

The work session begins at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The agenda and a link to attend online are available on the city's website.